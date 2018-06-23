865 police inspectors shuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: Additional IG Establishment Punjab has issued transfer orders of inspectors across Punjab to ensure fair and free elections.

Eight sixty five inspectors in the province have been transferred to various regions. Around 221 inspectors have been transferred to other regions from Lahore, 59 inspectors from Sheikhupura Region, 89 inspectors from Faisalabad Region, 77 inspectors from Sargodha Region, 162 from Gujranwala Region, 79 inspectors from Rawalpindi Region, 66 inspectors from Sahiwal Region, 92 inspectors from Multan Region, 72 inspectors from DG Khan Region and 48 inspectors have been transferred from Bahawalpur Region.