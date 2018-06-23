FIFA World Cup 2018: Switzerland beat Serbia

KALININGRAD, Russia: Switzerland came from behind to beat Serbia 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday as Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 90th minute to secure a victory that moves the Swiss into contention in Group E.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had given Serbia the lead after five minutes but Granit Xhaka equalised in the second half before Shaqiri’s long-range winner that puts Switzerland equal with Brazil on four points.