Pakistani boy tosses in WC match

LAHORE: After Pakistan footballs being part of each World Cup 2018 match, another feather in the Pakistan achievement cap was Ahmed Raza, who tossed the coin in the World Cup match between Brazil and Costa Rica. This was the first time that a person from Pakistan was officially present in the field of a World Cup match.
Comments