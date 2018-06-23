Sat June 23, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

HEC chair meets Austrian ambassador

Islamabad: Austrian embassy will extend all possible cooperation in strengthening academic and research linkages between the Pakistan and Austria. The assurance was made by the Ambassador of Austria Dr. Brigitta Blaha who called on Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Professor Dr. Tariq Banuri on Thursday. Executive Director, HEC Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali also joined the meeting. The HEC chairman welcomed the ambassador and emphasised that international collaboration in the education sector is blueprint for economic stability and social development.

