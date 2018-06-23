Pakistan lose to India in Masters Cup Kabaddi

KARACHI: Pakistan made a disappointing start when they went 20-36 down to archrivals India in their Group A opener of the Masters Cup Kabaddi 2018 which began at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan, led by Nasir Ali, remained subdued right from the start with the Indian attack playing extremely well.

At half time, India were leading 22-9.India maintained pressure on Pakistan in the second half and scored point after point, eventually finishing with 36-20 to open their account.

Kenya is the third side in the group.Pakistan Kabaddi Federation’s (PKF) secretary general Mohammad Sarwar said he expected the team to beat India in the second game.

“Our players travelled to Dubai last night and could not have rest which was very important. But I am sure we will show our game in the second group match against India,” said Sarwar, a former international.

Sarwar is scheduled to leave for Dubai on Saturday (today).Pakistan will face Kenya in their next game on Sunday (tomorrow). Iran, South Korea and Argentina have been placed in Group B in the six-nation event.

The competition is being held under double league system. Two leading sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held on June 29. The final will be conducted on June 30.