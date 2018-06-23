Sat June 23, 2018
June 23, 2018

Let’s go fly a plane

The successful flight by two PIA female pilots – Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar – from Islamabad to Gilgit on Wednesday shows that women in Pakistan are talented and have strong skill sets. The all-female PIA crew easily managed to fly the airplane to Gilgit – a difficult route that requires a lot of precision and technique. Like PIA, other airlines should also encourage their female pilots to fly a plane on difficult routes. In Pakistan, where almost all fields are dominated by men it is good to note that women are breaking barriers and are reclaiming the spaces that were once dominated by men.

Muhammed Muslim Shaikh

Karachi

