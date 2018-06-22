Contempt case: Pemra tells SC no complaint against Talal received

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it had not received any complaint against PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry for using derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard contempt of court case against former state minister for interior Talal Chaudhry.

Pemra General Manager (Operations) Muhammad Tahir during cross examination testified before the court that the Authority Council of Complaints had not received any complaint against Talal Chaudhry.

During the course of hearing, Muhammad Tahir who was witness of contemnor Talal Chaudhry was cross-examined by Kamran Murtaza, counsel for defence as well as the prosecution.

The official confirmed that the Pemra did not receive any complaint against Talal Chaudhry till May 22 regarding his reported anti-judiciary speeches/statements. He submitted before the court that the authority did receive complaints against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Mariam Nawaz but not against Talal Chaudhry.

“The authority takes action on complaints but no complaint had been received against Talal Chaudhry”, the official testified.

To another question put by Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman about the authenticity of a transcript of a TV channel of January 27, 2018, the Pemra official replied that it was the job of the Monitoring Section of the authority and he had no concern with it.

Meanwhile, the court again rejected Talal’s request for adjourning the matter until after the elections, scheduled for July 25, 2018. He contended that he is busy in dealing with appeals for nomination papers for the forthcoming general elections, adding that his rival candidates were propagating that he will be disqualified by the apex court.

“Work is carrying on and you people are politicians and can better manage all the works side by side”, Justice Gulzar Ahmed told Talal Chaudhry.

The court asked Kamran Murtaza if he is going to produce other witnesses to which the learned counsel replied that as people are still on Eid holidays, he cannot produce other witnesses before the court.

He further pleaded that the matter be postponed until after general elections saying let his client fulfill his desire by contesting the elections and after that the court should hear the instant matter.

Justice Gulzar however, said that Eid celebrations are over now but Kamran Murtaza said that people in the interior areas celebrate the Eid holidays for long time.

The court however, again rejected the plea of Talal Chaudhry and adjourned the hearing until June 28. Justice Gulzar Ahmed however, while dictating the court order asked Kamran Murtaza that the court could exempt Talal Chaudhry from appearing before it on next hearings due to his engagements in election campaign saying his counsel should proceed with the matter in hand.

Kamran Murtaza agreed after which the court adjourned the hearing for June 28.