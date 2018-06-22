Pak U-18 volleyball team named for Asian event

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has named a 12-member team to take part in Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship to be held in Iran from June 29 to July 6. An official of the federation said, three coaches and a manager will also be accompanying the team.

The players include Mazhar Ali, Nauman Khan, Khalilullah, Waleed Khan, Zain Ahmad, Mohammad Bilal, Ehtisham Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah, Mohammad Shahbaz, Ahmed Mustafa Khan and Ameer Ali.

He said the officials comprise Iranian coach Hamid Movahedi, coaches Saeed Ahmed Khan and Wasifullah and Shahid Masood as manager. A total of 18 countries will be participating in the championship. Pakistan team will leave for Iran on June 23.