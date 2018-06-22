Eight injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: At least eight people were injured when the roof of a two-room roadside food stall collapsed at Madrissawali Ghatti near Suggian police picket on Thursday.

Rescuers pulled the eight survivors out of the debris and rushed them to hospital. The injured were identified as Muhammad Imran, 24, son of Khan, Husnain, 22, son of Mukhtar, Azmat, 35, son of Mohayuddin, Ali Haider, 21, son of Taj Din, Mustafa, 35, son of Haneef, Assad Abbas, 26, son of ushtaq Ahmad, Muhammad Bilal,27, son of Ibrahim, Hamid, 17, son of Abdul Lateef, Muhammad Rafique, 48, son of M Din, Shahzeb, 20, son of Naeem, and Amir, 34, son of Muhammad Ali.

accidents: Total 876 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Seven people were killed and 676 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to different hospitals. However, some 385 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.