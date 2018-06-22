Passengers returned money

LAHORE: Central Zone Motorway Police has made transport owner pay back Rs1619,315 fares to the passengers overcharged from them during Eid days.

This was claimed by DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik while checking of overcharging in buses on national highways near Thokar Niaz Baig. The NH&MP Central Zone also distributed special Eid gifts among the families of Shuhda also during Eid holidays.

The central zone returned an overly charged amount of about 1.6 Million to 10654 passengers and imposed fine on violations to 4835 vehicles. Similarly, Motorway Police imposed fine amounted 4,939,600 to public service vehicles in the violations of overcharging and overloading. The Motorway Police has initiated stern action against buses, coaches and other PSVs in Lahore, Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Sahiwal, Multan, Okara, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan, and other major cities on the complaints of overcharging and has taken all possible steps to reimburse extra fare to the passengers.

The passengers appreciated the NH&MP’s initiative and stern action against overcharging. The performance of Motorway Police Help Line 130 was fabulous as they facilitated the thousands of passengers in distress and in the case of overcharging said by the civil society while observing the campaign by NH&MP.

MAN DIES in road accident: A 50-year-old man was killed by a train near Cantt Station The man yet to be identified was standing at the gate of Karachi-bound train when he lost his balance and fell down. He was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries where he succumbed to his injuries.