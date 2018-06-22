Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Traders’ delegation meets minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Anjum Nisar has assured business community of Sahiwal that all possible steps will be taken to meet their demands. A delegation from Sahiwal industries led by former president Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hussain Zahid called on Mian Anjum Nisar here on Thursday. The delegation appealed to the minister to reinstate regional office of Sahiwal chamber. They demanded construction of the building of 1122 and fire brigade should be started as the plot of the building has already been given by Punjab Small Industry Corporation (PSIC).

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar