Traders’ delegation meets minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Anjum Nisar has assured business community of Sahiwal that all possible steps will be taken to meet their demands. A delegation from Sahiwal industries led by former president Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hussain Zahid called on Mian Anjum Nisar here on Thursday. The delegation appealed to the minister to reinstate regional office of Sahiwal chamber. They demanded construction of the building of 1122 and fire brigade should be started as the plot of the building has already been given by Punjab Small Industry Corporation (PSIC).