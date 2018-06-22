Minister lauds NUST for quality education

Islamabad: Caretaker Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training with additional portfolio of Ministry of Science & Technology Prof Yusuf Shaikh paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Thursday.

The Minister was accompanied by Additional Secretary MoST Qaiser Majeed Malik. The minister was given a detailed briefing on the functioning, multi-dimensional growth and future of plans of National University of Sciences & Technology, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), and the Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC).

The minister lauded the efforts of National University of Sciences & Technology management, faculty and researchers towards developing the university as a centre of excellence.

Stressing the need for promotion of quality tertiary education in the length and breadth of the country, he praised National University of Sciences & Technology for taking its outreach initiatives to Balochistan and FATA/KPK to provide opportunities for quality higher education to students from under-privileged and remote areas of Pakistan; he laid emphasis on expanding this outreach to other under-served areas like Interior Sindh.

Rector NUST, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), briefed the Minister that NUST has plans to expand the outreach programme to Interior Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

After the briefing session, the dignitaries were conducted to NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering (SMME), NUST Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC), a breakthrough facility in Pakistan for the indigenous production of heart stents, and NUST Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), which nurtures budding entrepreneurs in technology-related fields.

IIU admissions: Admissions in more than 100 degree programmes of various departments of all 9 faculties at International Islamic University are in full swing. The applicants crossing 15 thousands have already applied since June 3 in various disciplines online and the activity would continue till July 20th.

The university has offered admissions in BS, MPhil and PhD programmes of 9 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology and Shariah and Law.

Director Academics, Dr. Tahir Khalily has said that the number of applications in just two weeks has reached to 15 thousand which indicates this semester will receive almost double response from the applicants in various degree programmes.

The applicants can apply by visiting the International Islamic University website or this link http:// admission .iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants can also call on 051-9019567 and female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance and details.