Two hit to death

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old boy were killed by a tractor-trolley in Badamibagh area on Thursday. One of the two victims was identified as Bilal of Shalamar Town. The boys were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley ran over them. As a result, they died on the spot. The driver escaped leaving his vehicle.
