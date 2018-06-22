Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two hit to death

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old boy were killed by a tractor-trolley in Badamibagh area on Thursday. One of the two victims was identified as Bilal of Shalamar Town. The boys were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley ran over them. As a result, they died on the spot. The driver escaped leaving his vehicle.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar