Rangers arrest 21 suspects in raids across Sindh

The Sindh Rangers arrested 21 culprits in targeted operations from Karachi and other parts of the province on Thursday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a targeted raid was conducted in Rizvia Society as a result of which five accused belonging to a Lyari-based gang, identified as Irfan, Faisal, Mohammad Noman, Zakir and Danish, involved in drug peddling and armed robbery cases were arrested.

Raids were also conducted at Jackson and Super Highway areas, arresting three accused, identified as Mohammad Fareed Khan, Saeed-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rafique, involved in a number of street crimes and armed robbery cases.

The spokesman mentioned that the Rangers seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from their possession and handed them over to the local police for further action. Other targeted operations were carried out in Ratodero, Larkana based on the information gathered from notorious criminal Badar, arresting two of his associates identified as Sadaruddin and Ehsaan. The accused were wanted for murder, attempt to murder, land grabbing, drug peddling and other cases.

In addition to that, a bounty of Rs800,000 was also placed on Badar. The spokesman added that during a search operation of his hideout, the Rangers seized a submachine gun, a 9mm pistol, four 30 bore pistols, two 12 bore single barrel pistol and hundreds of bullets.

Another raid was conducted in Tehsil Gambat, Khairpur where after an exchange of gunfire, the Rangers arrested nine accused, identified as Qamaruddin, Mushtaq, Rab Nawaz, Ali Gohar, Momin Ali, Gul Mohammad, Mushtaq, Mohammad Bux and Jalaluddin, and seized a huge cache of weapons, two hand grenades and three kilogrammes of hashish from their possession.

The paramilitary force also raided Thatta and arrested Ghulam Sarwar Khuskh, a notorious criminal, who was wanted in murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and other cases. Further investigations are underway.