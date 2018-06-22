ECP approves transfers, postings of KP officers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a major shake-up on Thursday approved postings and transfers of scores of officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a massive bureaucratic re-shuffle in other three provinces a day earlier.

In order to ensuring transparency, fairness and level-playing field to all contesting parties and candidates, the Election Commission had asked for reshuffle of bureaucratic set-up in all the four provinces.

The Election Commission okayed transfers of as many as 20 secretaries and a chairman in addition to the transfer of 38 deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and directors in the province.

Moreover, 22 ADCs, DS and DDs were also transferred and posted, besides 63 section officers and additional ACs. Similarly, five regional police officers and 29 district police officers were also transferred.