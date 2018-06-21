Nomination papers of PTI’s woman candidate, others accepted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hameeda Shahid and other contestants were accepted after scrutiny.
She appeared before the returning officer (RO) for provincial assembly constituency PK-12 the other day. The RO accepted her nomination papers. She is said to be the first woman candidate who is running for a general seat. The nomination papers of about 75 other candidates were also accepted.
In total, 18 candidates have filed nomination papers for National Assembly seat, NA-5, Upper Dir. The nomination papers of 23 candidates for PK-10 were accepted as well. For PK-11, a total of 19 candidates filed nomination papers and for PK-12, some 16 candidates filed nomination papers.
Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Najmuddin Khan of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are standing for National Assembly constituency NA-5. Sahibzada Sibghatullah of the PTI is also in the run for NA-5. JI’s Inayatullah Khan and Naveed Anjum Khan of PTI are contesting for provincial assembly seat PK-12.
Najmuddin Khan is vying for PK-12. Muhammad Ali of the JI is contesting for PK-10 while former lawmaker Malik Badshah Saleh of PPP is trying his luck for the same seat.
Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP, Malik Azam Khan of JI, Malik Fakhar-e-Hayat of PTI, ANP’s district president Raja Ameer Zaman, and Malik Hayat Khan of PML-N are running for PK-12 as their nomination papers were accepted.
DIR: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hameeda Shahid and other contestants were accepted after scrutiny.
She appeared before the returning officer (RO) for provincial assembly constituency PK-12 the other day. The RO accepted her nomination papers. She is said to be the first woman candidate who is running for a general seat. The nomination papers of about 75 other candidates were also accepted.
In total, 18 candidates have filed nomination papers for National Assembly seat, NA-5, Upper Dir. The nomination papers of 23 candidates for PK-10 were accepted as well. For PK-11, a total of 19 candidates filed nomination papers and for PK-12, some 16 candidates filed nomination papers.
Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Najmuddin Khan of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are standing for National Assembly constituency NA-5. Sahibzada Sibghatullah of the PTI is also in the run for NA-5. JI’s Inayatullah Khan and Naveed Anjum Khan of PTI are contesting for provincial assembly seat PK-12.
Najmuddin Khan is vying for PK-12. Muhammad Ali of the JI is contesting for PK-10 while former lawmaker Malik Badshah Saleh of PPP is trying his luck for the same seat.
Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP, Malik Azam Khan of JI, Malik Fakhar-e-Hayat of PTI, ANP’s district president Raja Ameer Zaman, and Malik Hayat Khan of PML-N are running for PK-12 as their nomination papers were accepted.
Comments