Nomination papers of PTI’s woman candidate, others accepted

DIR: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hameeda Shahid and other contestants were accepted after scrutiny.

She appeared before the returning officer (RO) for provincial assembly constituency PK-12 the other day. The RO accepted her nomination papers. She is said to be the first woman candidate who is running for a general seat. The nomination papers of about 75 other candidates were also accepted.

In total, 18 candidates have filed nomination papers for National Assembly seat, NA-5, Upper Dir. The nomination papers of 23 candidates for PK-10 were accepted as well. For PK-11, a total of 19 candidates filed nomination papers and for PK-12, some 16 candidates filed nomination papers.

Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Najmuddin Khan of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are standing for National Assembly constituency NA-5. Sahibzada Sibghatullah of the PTI is also in the run for NA-5. JI’s Inayatullah Khan and Naveed Anjum Khan of PTI are contesting for provincial assembly seat PK-12.

Najmuddin Khan is vying for PK-12. Muhammad Ali of the JI is contesting for PK-10 while former lawmaker Malik Badshah Saleh of PPP is trying his luck for the same seat.

Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP, Malik Azam Khan of JI, Malik Fakhar-e-Hayat of PTI, ANP’s district president Raja Ameer Zaman, and Malik Hayat Khan of PML-N are running for PK-12 as their nomination papers were accepted.