Pak shuttlers to be trained in India

KARACHI: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) plans to send three rookie shuttlers to India for a 20-day training in connection with the Asian Development Programme, a senior official of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) told The News.

“We are sending three players Raja Zulqarnain, Tayyab Shafiq and Qari Abdullah on June 24 to India who would undergo training at the Bangalore Academy from June 25 to July 15,” PBF Finance Secretary Iftikhar Hussain said. He said that only players from South Asian nations would attend the programme. Iftikhar himself will accompany the players. He said that PBF has applied for India’s visas and hopefully it would get them in time.

Iftikhar also revealed that in a bid to pick four male and four female shuttlers for the Asian Games trials were held in Islamabad on Wednesday.