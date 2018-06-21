TTP commander’s departure through airport being probed

PESHAWAR: Authorities are probing as to how a key commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose name was on the black list went abroad through the Bacha Khan International Airport as he was arrested on return from Umrah, a source said.

A TTP commander, who was on black list, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on arrival from Saudi Arabia, the other day. His name had been placed on the black list and was carrying head money.

An official in the FIA said the arrested militant was placed on the black list category after he left for abroad and was arrested when he landed at the airport.