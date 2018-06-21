Assistance to farmers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Since Pakistan has an agro-based economy, it is essential that the government promote the agricultural sector. Farmers should be given assistance. The government should provide seed and fertiliser to farmers at subsidised rates.
The entire country can reap the benefits if the government pays enough attention to the sector.
Mazhar Hashmi
Murree
