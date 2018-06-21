Thu June 21, 2018
June 21, 2018

Assistance to farmers

Since Pakistan has an agro-based economy, it is essential that the government promote the agricultural sector. Farmers should be given assistance. The government should provide seed and fertiliser to farmers at subsidised rates.

The entire country can reap the benefits if the government pays enough attention to the sector.

Mazhar Hashmi

Murree

