3 hospitalised after consuming toxic milk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Three men were hospitalized after consuming toxic milk here in the area of Jaranwala Saddar police station. According to a police spokesman, Ibraheem, 28, Ali Raza, 21, and Nadeem, 22, all of Chak 72-GB drank toxic milk and were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.
615 injured in accidents: Some 615 people suffered injuries in more than 350 road accidents during Eid days. According to a police spokesman, Rescue-1122 teams remained active to provide first aid to the injured and shifted them to Allied Hospital, DHQ Hospital, General Hospital Samanabad and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Most of the accidents occurred due to rash driving and over speeding, he added.
FAISALABAD: Three men were hospitalized after consuming toxic milk here in the area of Jaranwala Saddar police station. According to a police spokesman, Ibraheem, 28, Ali Raza, 21, and Nadeem, 22, all of Chak 72-GB drank toxic milk and were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.
615 injured in accidents: Some 615 people suffered injuries in more than 350 road accidents during Eid days. According to a police spokesman, Rescue-1122 teams remained active to provide first aid to the injured and shifted them to Allied Hospital, DHQ Hospital, General Hospital Samanabad and General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Most of the accidents occurred due to rash driving and over speeding, he added.
Comments