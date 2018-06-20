Eid trains win passengers’ hearts

Islamabad: Special Eid package introduced by the Pakistan Railways has received an overwhelming response from the passengers who visited their loved ones in their native towns.

Passengers expressed satisfaction over operational improvement of trains on Eid-ul-Fitr. Concession in fares and improved timings saved our time and money, they said, while talking to the APP.

The staff at stations was quiet helpful in providing the travelers with information regarding train timings, platforms and tickets, the passengers said. Muhammad Musa Zia who arrived at the Rawalpindi Railway Station from Karachi after celebrating Eid said Pakistan Railways had won passengers’ hearts by improving its service.

Zainab Hussain, another passenger who was going to Lahore with her family, said earlier, they had stopped travelling by train, however the improvement in facilities had helped changed their minds and now they prefer railways over travelling by road.

Karim Dad Khan another passenger who was going to Quetta along with his family said passengers had earlier stopped using trains but after several improvements now they were preferring trains, and it seemed their trust had been restored. After several years, a heavy crowd of passengers with families could be seen at platforms, he added.

When contacted a senior official of the Pakistan Railways said the department had improved its quality and timings through continuous efforts and passenger-friendly policies.

He said that Pakistan Railway Police had made foolproof security arrangements for the Eid operation to avoid any unpleasant incident. It was pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways had run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr across the country to extend maximum facilities to passengers so that they can spend the Islamic festival with their near and dear ones. Pakistan Railways had already announced 30 percent discount on railway fares to facilitate passengers on first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.