Caged in the zoo

Animals that are kept in zoos across the country are in a deplorable condition. They are underfed and are confined in small cages, which do not have enough space to move.

Animals who fall sick are not taken care of in an effective manner. As a result, they die a painful death. It is surprising that the relevant department is not taking effective action to improve the living conditions of animals. The higher authorities need to take a look into this matter. Animals shouldn’t be tortured just for the entertainment of a few people.

Ali Jan

Kech