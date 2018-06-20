Quality products

This refers to the news story ‘Dutch firm’s Rs300 million egg processing plant likely to start by year end’ (Jun 7). According to the news report, a Dutch company is setting up Pakistan’s first and the biggest egg processing plant at Bin Qasim Industrial Park. The plant will use modern technology to separate egg yolk from the white. The substance could be preserved up to one year. The egg shell and membrane can be used in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The eggs will be exported after processing, which will help farmers to get better prices. The products will be pasteurised for safe and long-lasting usage by local food and confectionery companies.

It is also heartening to note that the Dutch company will also provide high quality dairy products, which will be a value addition for farmers. It is a pity that the availability of pure and healthy milk is a far cry in Pakistan. Milkmen tend to mix urea and add unhygienic water from the roadside ponds on the way to cities from their villages. Therefore, it being hoped that consumers would be able to use pure and high-quality milk through this initiative.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi