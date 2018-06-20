Brutal murder

Women in our country have faced the worst consequence of the deeply entrenched male chauvinism in our society. In some parts of the country, a woman’s life is taken if she rejects a marriage proposal. The murder of Mahwish Arshad highlights the fact that our country has been drowned down in chaos and anarchy. People like Umer Daraz – the suspect who is alleged to have murdered Mahwish – should be dealt with an iron hand.

Since the 18-year-old bus hostess has left a helpless family behind, it will only be appropriate if the bus company provides some compensation package to the family. The government should also come forward to help the family during these tough times.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad