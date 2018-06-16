Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Section-144 imposed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sikandar Zeeshan on Thursday imposed Section-144 in the city for onemonth, banning pillion riding, one wheeling, tinted glasses and display of weapons.

x
Advertisement

According to a press release issued by the DC office, the violators would be prosecuted under Pakistan Penal Code. The Section 144 was imposed in the wake of festive period and to ensure public safety and law & order situation. Under the law, ridingmotorcycles without silencers, sale of firecrackers, swimming in rivers, and boat riding without life jackets is also prohibited.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar