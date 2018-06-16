Section-144 imposed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sikandar Zeeshan on Thursday imposed Section-144 in the city for onemonth, banning pillion riding, one wheeling, tinted glasses and display of weapons.

According to a press release issued by the DC office, the violators would be prosecuted under Pakistan Penal Code. The Section 144 was imposed in the wake of festive period and to ensure public safety and law & order situation. Under the law, ridingmotorcycles without silencers, sale of firecrackers, swimming in rivers, and boat riding without life jackets is also prohibited.