Sat June 16, 2018
National

A
June 16, 2018

Multan may get a mental hospital

MULTAN: A modern hospital may be built in Multan to provide treatment facilities to people suffering from mental or psychological disorders from across south Punjab, official sources said on Thursday.

This was stated by Naeemullah Leghari, the head of the Psychiatry Ward of Nishtar Medical University (NMU).

Chief Planning Officer, Provincial Health Department, Abdul Haq Bhatti, said that some persons had filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding establishment of a mental hospital in Multan and the provincial government was forming a committee to look into the proposal.

