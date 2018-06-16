Re-auction of contracts notified

PESHAWAR: The Local Council Board, Local Government, Election & Rural Development Department has informed all the registered contractors that the server link of e-auction was down for some time due to technical issues on June 13.

A handout said most of the contractors did not participate in the auction proceedings due to the fault in the server link.

It said that was why the competent authority had decided to re-auction the contracts held on June 11 to 13 from June 18 to 20 to provide equal and fair chance to the contractors to participate in the auction.