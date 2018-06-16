Lok Virsa opens traditional calligraphy exhibition

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar opened an exhibition of traditional calligraphy by artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal at the beautiful surroundings of the Heritage Museum.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised the event displaying 50 calligraphic artifacts and paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper, precious stones, etc. The exhibition will continue until June 14.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Shahera Shahid shed light on the history and importance of calligraphic art with special reference to the works of Azeem Iqbal. He said calligraphy, a centuries-old decorative ornamental handwriting art, hailed from the Greek civilization.

“The word calligraphy is a combination of two Greek words ‘kalli’ (beautiful) and ‘graphia’ (to write). Since the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Holy Quran, was written on different mediums. Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world.”

The Lok Virsa chief said after acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, calligraphic works had adorned ceilings, exteriors and interiors and domes of all famous mosques, shrines, buildings and monuments of religious importance in Islam. He said Azim’s calligraphy stressed on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition.

“Using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, Azeem creates his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which goes beyond his passion play as an artist.” He also said apart from his fascination with calligraphy, Azeem also works on miniature, wood carving, relief work and other mediums to express his creative urge.