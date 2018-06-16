Labour minister irked by absence of doctors at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital

Sindh caretaker minister for labour and human resources Simon John Daniel on Thursday paid surprise visits to Sindh Employees Social Security Institution’s (SESSI) head and city circle offices, Lines Area dispensary and Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital.

He learned that the son of a female staff member at the Lines Area dispensary was working in place of his mother. He questioned the in-charge of the dispensary under what jurisdiction the boy was working as a replacement for his mother; however, the in-charge failed to give a satisfactory answer.

Daniel also directed that all banners and flags of political parties be removed from the SESSI offices and dispensaries, saying that the caretaker government was impartial in its conduct.

During his visit to the hospital, he inspected the put-patient department, emergency ward, operation theatres, medical wards, pediatric ward and nursing school, expressing dissatisfaction over the facilities and cleanliness situation. He directed that sanitation improvements and proper lighting arrangements be made for the health facility.

The minister also expressed disappointment over the absence of doctors and office staff at the hospital and directed SESSI Vice-Commissioner Shah Muhammad to ensure punctuality of officers and issue a warning to the absentees.

He mentioned that the condition of the hospital gave an impression that the machinery and equipment in operation theatres had never been upgraded since its establishment in 1976. He said that though his tenure was short, he would try his best to bring changes to the health facility. Daniel directed the officials to improve the condition of institutions to facilitate citizens particularly labourers. He said that he would pay surprise visits after Eid-ul-Fitr and check for himself whether his instructions were taken seriously or not.

On this occasion, attendants of patients and students of the nursing school complained about the shortage of water in the hospital as well. The caretaker minister ordered SESSI vice-commissioner to resolve water issues, adding that water tankers should also be arranged on an urgent basis.