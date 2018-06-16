Sat June 16, 2018
June 16, 2018

Down the drain

After Gwadar and Pasni, Turbat has also fallen in the grips of an acute water shortage. The daily activities of people have come to a halt because of this serious crisis. However, it is important to mention that these shortages are also caused by the carelessness of humans.

We have reached this alarming stage because people didn’t take precautionary measures. We kept taking our resources for granted and didn’t focus on using them in an efficient manner. It is time that we tried to save water as much as we can and use water sensibly.

Sara Farooq

Kech

