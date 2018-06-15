PML-Q, PTI make seat adjustment in NA-65: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said PML-Q and PTI workers should recognise their common political enemy, keep an eye on its conspiracies and save themselves from its tricks.

He said this while talking to the media and a large number of leaders and workers present after the acceptance of his nomination papers for NA-65 in Talagang on Thursday. He said: “We have rendered ideal service to the people of Talagang. People are praying for us and Insha-Allah they will get us victorious with big majority because N-League has done else in Talagang except paper promises and false claims. PML-Q and PTI have worked out seat adjustment here. With the blessings of Almighty Allah and support of the people we will be victorious. In the past we have rendered ideal service not only in this constituency but also the district, got constructed Talagang City Hospital, from Chakwal to Mianwali and Akwal to Shah Muhammad Waley and Pachnad roads, Insha-Allah after the success, gas will be provided to Lawa Town and get one way road constructed from Balaksar to Mianwali.”

“In the past like the entire country in Talagang also our election was stolen and dacoity was committed on the people of my this constituency. I regard Talagang as my second home.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir has always fight case of common man of this area, like other backward and poor areas development of this area, provision of educational and medical facilities, supply of gas and electricity and elimination of unemployment and poverty is our mission, and during my chief minister-ship this was first priority and vision due to which we rendered ideal service to ordinary and poor man and undertook record welfare works.”