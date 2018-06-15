Kulsoom’s condition deteriorates, shifted to ICU

LONDON: The condition of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has suddenly deteriorated after which she was rushed to the ICU from the emergency unit, sources informed on Thursday.

Kulsoom Nawaz fell down in the ICU after suffering cardiac arrest and she has not regained consciousness till this report was being filed. The wife of former premier was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Doctors, who have been doing regular checkups of Kulsoom Nawaz, had advised that she should be hospitalised for further treatment.

Nawaz Sharif, along with daughter Maryam Nawaz, left for London earlier today to spend Eid with his ailing wife. Maryam, in a tweet, informed of their departure and requested prayers for her mother's health

