Party in Moscow as World Cup kicks off

MOSCOW: The FIFA 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday after president Vladimir Putin officially declared the tournament open.

The opening ceremony was due to be followed by a match between the host team and Saudi Arabia.Russia is spending more than $13 billion on hosting football’s showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.

The completely refurbished Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow was set to host the opening match, involving two lowest-ranked sides in the tournament.Excitement has been steadily building in Moscow, with thousands of Saudi fans in green and white arriving in the city for the match.

British pop star Robbie Williams performed at the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki. The 15-minute show produced by Russia’s state Channel One broke from World Cup tradition, focusing on musical acts including a performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky in front of full stands at the capital’s main Luzhniki stadium.

Iker Casillas and Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova brought the World Cup trophy onto the pitch in a Louis Vuitton travel case.Williams performed hits “Let Me Entertain You” and “Rock DJ” accompanied by dancers and freestylers.

He was joined in a duet by Garifullina, a soloist from the Vienna State Opera, who entered the pitch on a firebird, singing Williams’ hit song “Angels”.The World Cup favourites enter the fray this weekend.

Brazil and their superstar Neymar are seeking a sixth global crown while Germany, who won their fourth World Cup in Brazil four years ago, will be determined to draw level with the Brazilians when the final is played in Moscow on July 15.

France boast possibly the most talented squad while Lionel Messi is desperate to make amends for Argentina’s defeat in the 2014 final.The money lavished on the tournament will boost Putin’s already sky-high prestige at home by giving many of the 11 host cities their first facelifts in generations.

Cities such as Saransk were sleepy outposts with decaying buildings until the World Cup reconstruction put them firmly in the 21st century.

Russian authorities have gone to great lengths to ensure nothing soils the country’s image.The bloody beating English fans took from nearly 200 Russian thugs at Euro 2016 in France has also influenced preparations.

The preparations of 2010 winners Spain are in tatters after coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked just two days before their opening game on Friday (today) against Portugal. He had angered his federation by taking the job of Real Madrid manager.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, has recovered from a broken bone in his foot in time.Egypt’s coach said prolific striker Mohamed Salah is “almost 100 percent” to play in their opening match against Uruguay on Friday after having intensive treatment on the shoulder injury he suffered playing for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.