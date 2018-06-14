Widow demands release of pension

JHANG: A widow of a peon (BS-01) of the education department is facing great difficulties for last five months to get her monthly pension restored which was halted by the District Accounts Office due to clerical mistake. Sattan Mai, an old widow pensioner of village Godara of tehsil Ahmed Pur Sial, reached here after covering the distance of 90-km on Monday to appear before the district accounts officer to get her pension restored but to no avail.