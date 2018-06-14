PP-184 Okara: Nomination papers of Jahan Ara Wattoo, Gilani rejected

OKARA: The nomination papers of former provincial minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani and Jahan Ara Wattoo – candidates from PP-184 Okara II – were rejected on Wednesday.

Jahan Ara is the daughter of former Punjab chief minister Manzoor Wattoo. However, the returning officer accepted the nomination of independent candidate Jugnu Mohsin from the same constituency. A councillor of Municipal Committee Hujra Shah Muqeem – Nayab Kashif – had challenged the candidature of Gilani, saying that he had not mentioned a car worth Rs 8 million and the payment of less amount of agriculture tax. On the other hand, the nomination papers of Jahan Ara were rejected for not attaching the certificate regarding binning her British nationality. Later, Khurram Wattoo, the former chief minister’s son, said they would file an appeal against the decision as her sister was no more a British national.