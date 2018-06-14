Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quote of the day

He (Messi) is very tuned in. I’m surprised by how good he’s looking and I hope he starts the tournament well because if he’s on form that will help us all raise our game

x
Advertisement

Willy Caballero (Argentine goalkeeper)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar