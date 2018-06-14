Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
He (Messi) is very tuned in. I’m surprised by how good he’s looking and I hope he starts the tournament well because if he’s on form that will help us all raise our game
Willy Caballero (Argentine goalkeeper)
He (Messi) is very tuned in. I’m surprised by how good he’s looking and I hope he starts the tournament well because if he’s on form that will help us all raise our game
Willy Caballero (Argentine goalkeeper)
Comments