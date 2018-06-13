Cathedral clinch Ramazan Basketball title

LAHORE: Cathedral Club annexed the trophy of the third Inter-Faith Ramazanul Mubarak Basketball Tournament when they defeated Don Bosco Club by 47-46 points in the final. Mayor of Lahore Col (retd) Mubashir Javed was the chief guest of the final. Dean of Cathedral Church Shahid Meraj and Member Pakistan Referees Board M Akram were also present on the occasion. The tournament was jointly organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation and Cathedral Church Youth Fellowship & Peace Ambassador Society.