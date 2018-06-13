200 goats, sheep die as truck overturns

LAHORE: At least 200 goats and sheep were killed when a truck loaded with animals overturned in Sundar police limits on Tuesday.

The truck driver, Liaqat, escaped unhurt in the accident. However, CCTV system of Safe City Authority was damaged as its pole fall after the accident. Police said the truck was coming from Rahimyar Khan. It met the accident near Maraka village. Animals worth Rs 2 million were killed.

commits suicide: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Defence-C police limits on Tuesday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Bashir of Defence.

Police said the victim took pills over which his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Two terror suspects arrested: A spokesperson for CTD said the department received information from reliable sources that two terrorists of the proscribed organisation Tehreek Taliban Pakistan along with arms and explosives were present near Jhumra Road, Faisalabad. After receiving the information, a team comprising CTD personnel raided the place and arrested Muhammad Akhtar and Sakhi Shah.

Explosives, safety fuse and two detonators were recovered from their possession along with 2 pistols and 10 bullets. They were planning to attack on a law enforcement agency. A case has been registered against them.