Three notorious Lyari gangsters arrested in Jahanabad raid

District West police on Tuesday arrested three alleged Lyari gangsters who were wanted on target killing, extortion and rape charges.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid of District West said a Pak Colony police team conducted a raid in the Jahanabad area and after an encounter arrested three gangsters identified as Akbar alias Kulee, Maula Bux alias Maulu and Bux.

The team seized hand grenades, Kalashnikovs and two 30- bore pistols from the possession of the suspects. During the initial interrogation, police learnt that the gangsters belonged to the Uzair Baloch group and they were wanted in cases of extortion, murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

The three were also involved in short-term kidnappings of traders of Shershah Kabari Market. They also used to hijack trucks brining rice and betel nuts from Balochistan to Karachi and took them to their hideout in the Jahanabad area.

They admitted that in the year 2012, they attacked a police van in Shershah and injured ASI Rahimullah, PC Wazeer Sultan and a child. ASI Rahimullah later died at hospital. SSP Hamid said the gangsters also kidnapped a woman from Lyari General Hospital as they suspected she was an informant of law enforcers. They raped her and took her to Agra Taj bus stop where they shot her dead.

Two die in road accidents

Two men died in as many road accidents in the city on Tuesday. A 70-year-old man died when a speedy vehicle hit him near the Shah Faisal Colony flyover.

Airport Police Station’s SHO Kaleem Moosa said the victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The deceased was identified as Taj Muhammad Khan, son of Sooti Khan. The victim was a resident of Quaidabad and he was crossing the road near the flyover when the vehicle knocked him down and the driver escaped.

Police handed over the body to heirs and started an investigation. Separately, a 30-year-old man died when a vehicle hit him near Iqra University. Baloch Colony Police Station’s SHO Abduallah Bhutto said a police team reached the site and took the body to the JPMC for a postmortem examination. He said police did not find any identity card on the victim.