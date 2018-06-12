Tue June 12, 2018
Sports

June 12, 2018

Zimbabwe official breaches ICC Code

HARARE: Enock Ikope, a Zimbabwean cricket official, has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code. Ikope is a director of Zimbabwe Cricket and the chairman of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA), the association that runs league cricket in Harare and oversees the domestic franchise Mashonaland Eagles. Ikope has been provisionally suspended from his posts with immediate effect, and has 14 days from June 11 to respond to the charges. He has been charged with breaching Article 2.4.6 of the Code (failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit), Article 2.4.7 (delaying an investigation being carried out by the ACU) and Article 2.4.7 (obstruction of an investigation being carried out by the ACU).

