CUI’s rejoinder of clearance of its rector against plagiarism charges

Islamabad: The committee constituted by Chairman, Board of Governors of then COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Islamabad and now COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), has cleared unverified plagiarism charges against all the seven research papers of Prof Dr Raheel Qamar (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), rector of COMSATS.

This committee comprising of eminent scientists of Pakistan including Dr Prof Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Dr Prof Zabta Khan Shinwari and Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti was constituted to probe charges of plagiarism against Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, which were being staged against him on social media, a press release said.

The allegations were found to be of non-serious nature. The committee also recommends that the plagiarism policy of HEC should be revised so that it does not apply to materials already published earlier by the authors elsewhere (so-called self-plagiarism).