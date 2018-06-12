Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Emirates unveils signature pass

KARACHI: Emirates is giving customers even more reasons to explore Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with the return of its signature pass this summer, a statement said on Monday.

x
Advertisement

“My Emirates Pass” turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card, giving travellers exclusive offers and discounts within the UAE, it added.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai between June 1 and August 31, 2018 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai's best known hotspots by simply showing their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass gives customers exclusive offers at over 250 locations, including world class restaurants, it said.

Special privileges are also available on a range of leisure activities, including visits to thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar