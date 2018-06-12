Emirates unveils signature pass

KARACHI: Emirates is giving customers even more reasons to explore Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with the return of its signature pass this summer, a statement said on Monday.

“My Emirates Pass” turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card, giving travellers exclusive offers and discounts within the UAE, it added.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai between June 1 and August 31, 2018 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai's best known hotspots by simply showing their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass gives customers exclusive offers at over 250 locations, including world class restaurants, it said.

Special privileges are also available on a range of leisure activities, including visits to thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city.