Hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said moist currents were penetrating in the central and upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly very hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, more rain-thundershower (associated with gusty winds) is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was reported in various cities, including Layyah, DG khan, Multan, R Y Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhang, Kot Addu, Khanpur, Murree, Zhob, Malamjabba, Saidu Sharif, Kohat, Kalam, Dir, Muzaffarabad, Jaccobabad and Bagrote.