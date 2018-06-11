No let-up in overcharging on fruits, vegetables

LAHORE: Increasing trend in the rates of essential fruits and vegetables continued on the last Sunday before Eidul Fitr besides overcharging as the district management overlooked the issue.

Furthermore, beggars hit these makeshift markets besides all markets of the city from across the province to collect charity. They keep on standing in the surroundings of shops, stores, roadside vendors, and roaming in the makeshift markets and when a buyer pays the price of the item purchased these beggars start asking charity. There is no check from the authority to control it.

Rush and hustle bustle was observed in the makeshift markets being the last Sunday before Eid. There will be no makeshift market in the city on next Sunday due to Eid holidays while Ramazan bazaars will also remain closed on 28th of Ramazan. Hence, the public will remain at the mercy of the vendors well before the Eid and Eid holidays and after first two working days of Eid. Now from Wednesday, the vendors will be free for a week to charge whatever price they want from public.

The comparison of the vegetables and fruits from the last week shows this week price of potato soft skin increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg and potato hard skin stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg and sugar-free was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, while market committee issued Rs22 per kg for hard skin while soft skin potato was not available.

The price of onion was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, mixed were sold at Rs25 per kg. The price of tomato was also increased by Rs14 one per kg, fixed at Rs29 to 31 per kg. Garlic China was stable at Rs100 to 106 per kg, and garlic local at Rs70 to 74 per kg, both were sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Ginger Chinese price increased by Rs14 per kg, fixed stable at Rs170 to 176 per kg, and Thai gained by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs110 to 116 per kg, and it was sold at Rs180 per kg.

The price of brinjal was reduced by Rs3 per kg fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Cucumber local was declined by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Spinach was gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Lemon local further declined by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs102 to 108 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, zucchini long fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, and zucchini farm at Rs15 to 17, but both were not available. Pumpkin was increased by Rs3 one per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg. Green chili was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Capsicum was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg.

Ladyfinger price increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 40 per kg, not available there. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs8 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Luffa was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 kg. Arum was stable at Rs58 to 62 per kg sold, sold at Rs60 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs60 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Carrot price increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 kg. Cauliflower was stable at Rs50 to 53 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg.

Pea was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 121 per kg, not sold. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs100 to 186 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg while Chinese apple price was fixed at Rs307 to 313 per kg, and Turkish at Rs312 to 318 per kg. The price of different variety of dates was fixed at Rs140 to 172 per kg, sold at Rs170 to 300 per kg.

Banana special quality was fixed at Rs147 to 153 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-quality at Rs105 to 111 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs55 to 58 per dozen, sold at Rs100 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 to 96 per kg, not sold.

Melon was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, melon round was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs45 per kg in makeshift markets and Rs25 to 40 per kg in open markets. Watermelon was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs140 to 146 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Peach special category was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 156 per kg, B-category at Rs80 to 85 per kg and mixed sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg. Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs110 to 116 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, and white at Rs150 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs100 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 200 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs150 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg.