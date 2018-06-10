Bank cashiers convicted of fraud

PESHAWAR: In a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an accountability court handed down three years rigorous imprisonment to Muhammad Irfan, chief cashier of the Al-Baraka Bank and Qazi Wajid, cashier, for fraud.

They were fined Rs52 million each.

According to a press release, investigation revealed that the convicts embezzled utility bills of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) collected from customers at the bank’s cash counters by crediting less amount than actual scrolls dispatched to SNGPL from 2009 to 2014, resulting in shortfall of the SNGPL funds.

Both the convicts used their Bank Employee Identification Number for transfer of lesser amount.

The Accountability Court No 4, Peshawar, after taking cognizance of the case, proceeded with the trial.

The convicts were also involved in parallel banking and pocketing an amount of Rs6.6 million in various utility bills of different departments, which have already been recovered from them.