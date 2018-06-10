Siraj rues award of tickets to feudal lords, capitalists

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed sorrow that political parties have once again issued tickets to the oppressive feudal lords and corrupt capitalists which proved that they did not want a change in the system for the benefit of the masses.

Addressing to his party delegations at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the people who needed to be brought to the accountability were being awarded tickets again. He said that in the given conditions, it was a major test of the caretaker set-up to hold fair, free and transparent elections.

Sirajul Haq said the parties which had been in power many a time had again fielded the old candidates who were responsible for all the problems in the country. He urged the masses not to be misled by the traditional politicians and, instead, support the MMA for wiping out corruption and welfare of the common man.

He said MMA had not issued tickets to any corrupt person and none of its candidates was involved in corruption or commissions. He said the key to change was with the voter. He said the fictitious claims of development of the outgoing rulers had kept the masses in the dark. Misleading advertisements costing billions were given in newspapers and TV channels but they all proved false immediately after the change of the government. Sirajul Haq said the prolonged loadshedding was hitting the people during the month of Ramazan and the faithful observing fast were unable to get water for ablutions in mosques. He said the numerous problems being faced by the masses could not be solved without the evolution of a welfare, Islamic state.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad contacted Senator Sirajul Haq on phone and discussed the political situation in the country with reference to the elections. The JI chief expressed good wishes for the caretaker KP chief minister. He urged the government to grant the Professional Allowance to health workers.