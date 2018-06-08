Anusha, Marvi, Ayesha out of PML-N women reserved seats list?

LAHORE: Three important woman leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) are most likely not to be included in the female reserved seats list of the party for the Election 2018, The News has learnt.

These leaders include former federal minister for information-technology and telecommunication Anusha Rehman, chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon and former finance minister Punjab Ayesha Ghaus Pasha. The PML-N parliamentary board meetings are being held on daily basis with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Party President Shahbaz Sharif in the chair. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other senior party leaders are part of the board finalising names of the party candidates for Election 2018.

Sources privy to developments said that after deliberations by the board, it was decided that Marvi Memon and Anusha Rehman will not be included in the female reserved seats list. Both had been given important portfolios in the previous government, and it was expected that they would make it to the next cabinet if the PML-N elected to power. However, sources said that both woman politicians were excluded from the list for being centre of some controversies during the previous PML-N government. Anusha Rehman remained at the heart of a major controversy regarding the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2017, while Marvi Memon went on a twitter spree against the party and the leadership in defence of some party leaders on March 24, 2018.

Sources said former finance minister Punjab Ayesha Ghaus Pasha was also unlikely to be included in the list as various senior party leaders from Punjab were against giving a key ministry to an unelected member. In addition to that, Dr Ayesha Psasha had also excused herself even before expression of these concerns, saying she wanted to pursue her professional career in her field of expertise. Various attempts were made to reach out to all three women leaders of the PML-N to get their version, but contact could not be made with them.