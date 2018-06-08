Guests discuss Reham’s book at Indian HC Iftar-dinner

Islamabad : Political tug of war in the backdrop of upcoming polls in the country, Reham Khan’s mysterious book and fate of Modi’s party in next year’s India general election were the hot topics of discussion by the guests turned up for Iftar-dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner, Ajay Bisaria, in a local hotel on Wednesday.

Diplomats, belonging to various countries, outnumbered the Muslim guests in the gathering. The representation of the government was very low except spokesman of the Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhry who attended it in his capacity of Director General South Asia in the Foreign Office. A few guests were also discussing ceasefire violations on the line of control which is causing innocents’ deaths living across the frontiers in Pakistan.

The election in Pakistan is obviously a favourite subject of gossip. The ongoing judicial battle between the erstwhile ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and superior judiciary was centre of the discussion on several tables. The statement of PML-N lifetime Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif regarding pre-polls rigging was widely discussed by the guests.

Nawaz Sharif has alleged that the pre-poll rigging was initiated the day when he was disqualified and deprived of presidentship of the party. Some guests wanted to know the force behind NAB in Pakistan which according to them following political agenda religiously.

Russian Ambassador Alexy Y Dedov was telling the fellow guests about the meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and his President Vladimir Putin in Eastern Chinese port city Qingdao on Saturday (June 9). The meeting will be without an agenda, and the two leaders may discuss any subject of bilateral interest and international significance, he said. The two Presidents will be gathering in the Chinese city for the SCO summit. The Russian ambassador reminded that Qingdao is famous for its best quality beer. The beer is produced under German licence, he said.

The diplomats were more interested in having further information about Reham Khan’s book. Former Senate Chairman Barrister Wasim Sajjad, former Leader of Opposition in Senate Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Anwar Baig, General (R) Talat Masood, former Federal Minster Javed Jabbar and Senator Afrasayab Khan Khattak were prominent among the guests.

The ISI former Director General retired General Assad Durrani, who had always been present in such receptions was conspicuous with his absence in the wake of controversy about his recent book that he co-authored with RAW’s former chief A S Dulat. The book has created rippled in the security establishment of the two countries. It was Ajay Bisaria’s first such get-to-gather after assuming the office in Islamabad.