Agha Steel reach KG Ramadan Twenty20 quarters

KARACHI: Agha Steel stormed into the quarter-finals of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 as they whipped Dubai Hawks by 97 runs in the last league fixture here at KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Agha Steel’s opener Muhammad Afzal and No 3 Ramiz Aziz laid the foundation for a big total as they added 89 for the second wicket in a matter of seven overs. Afzal smashed three sixes and five fours in his breezy 51 off 27 balls, while Ramiz, adjudged the Man of the Match, hammered three sixes and eight fours in his hurricane 69 off 30 balls.

Having reached 120 for the loss of only two wickets at the halfway stage, Agha Steel appeared poised for amassing the highest total of the tournament. But their middle-order was rocked by left-arm spinner Daniyal Rajput (5-38) and they had to settle with 210 for eight in 20 overs.

Dubai Hawks were never in the hunt, and got out for 113 in 17.2 overs. They were undone by the left-arm spin of Imran Ali (4-21) with only Khalid Khurshid (35 off 29 balls) offering some resistance.

The quarter-finals begin from Thursday (today).In the first quarter-final, last year’s runners-up Tapal Cricket Club will be taking on hosts Karachi Gymkhana.

Sindh Police will take on Qasmi Gymkhana in the second quarter-final on Friday (tomorrow).Omar Cricket Club and New Al Habib Cricket Club will lock horns in the third quarter-final on Saturday.

Agha Steel will combat Sparco Paints in the last quarter-final on Sunday. The semi-finals will be played on Monday and Tuesday and the final on Wednesday.