A hole in the air

Pakistan has been facing a long list of environmental issues for many years now. Deforestation, air and water pollution, solid waste pollution, loss of biodiversity and land degradation have taken a toll on people’s lives. The lack of education, extreme poverty, feudalism and the ever-increasing population has raised serious environmental issues in the country. But the higher authorities are not taking effective measures to tackle this problem.

Almost all parts of the country are extremely vulnerable to the impact of environmental degradation, including climate change. Extreme climate conditions are being experienced across Pakistan. The country has a woefully inadequate structure for the governance of the environment. But rulers are gripped in the election fever.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad